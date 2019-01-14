Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Bob Woodward to discuss Watergate

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and reporter Bob Woodward will meet to discuss Watergate, integrity and trust in a livestream event on Monday, Jan. 14, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. MST.

Christofferson, a law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge John J. Sirica during the Watergate trials, and Woodward, a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist who helped break the Watergate story with Carl Bernstein, worked closely to the Watergate scandal and will share the lessons they learned with the world.

According to the Deseret News’ blog Latest News, Christofferson was two weeks into his clerkship with Judge John J. Sirica when the men who were involved in the break-ins at the Watergate Hotel were indicted with burglary in Sirica’s court.

The event will be hosted by Deseret News in Washington D.C. Those wishing to watch can tune in on the Deseret News website.