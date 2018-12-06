Elder D. Todd Christofferson to speak at Fall Commencement

Sharing is caring!











Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak at the BYU-Idaho Fall 2018 commencement ceremony on Wednesday, Dec.19, according to a BYU-Idaho news release.

Over 2,500 students will graduate this fall. The commencement ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center. Before and after the ceremony, the colleges will be holding their convocations in various buildings across campus.

“It’ll be really awesome to hear from an apostle,” said Brittney Nethercott, a senior studying human biology. She will be graduating this semester.

Nethercott did not think the commencement speaker would be an apostle, but she is excited to here from him.

“Listening to the council of a prophet of God is always humbling because they always give you a direction,” Nethercott said.

According to Newsroom, Elder Christofferson became a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 5, 2008. At the time, he was serving as the President of the Quorum of the Seventy. Elder Christofferson graduated from BYU and later received his law degree from Duke University.