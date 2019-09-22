Elder David A. Bednar Comes to Rexburg

On Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m at the Brigham Young University-Idaho Center, Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be speaking.

The BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium will be open at 4:00 p.m., all reserved seats will be released at 4:45 p.m.

Elder Bednar has posted on to week 1 on the BYU-Idaho discussion board for students to participate in.

He asked students to participate in considering D&C 88:122, and answers some of the questions such as, what “‘edified of all’, means to you?”

Review the full quote and question at the BYU-Idaho discussion board.