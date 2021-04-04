Elder Dyches addresses the congregation in the Sunday afternoon session

Elder Timothy J. Dyches, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy, spoke on being a light unto others, so others will be a light unto you. Elder Dyches began with a story of him and his sons rappeling down Moaning Cavern. He stated that during their descent into the cave, the lights went completely out.

“We could not even see our hands on the ropes in front of us,” Elder Dyches said.

He went on to share that the lights did come back on, but it taught him a lesson to never take light for granted. Elder Dyches said sunlight is vital to everything here on earth. He related that to our spiritual life saying light is vital for our spirit to grow as well. Light helps people know the difference between good and evil.

“That light, revealing itself through what we often call our conscience, beckons us ever to act and be better, to be our best self,” Elder Dyches said.

He explained that if someone has faith in Christ, then they will receive “light in intensifying measure.” This light can be defined as the influence of the Holy Ghost.

“The greatest source of light that Heavenly Father imparts to you in mortality comes through the Holy Ghost, whose influence ‘shall enlighten your mind, [and] fill your soul with joy,'” Elder Dyches said.

Elder Dyches stated that because “light cleaveth unto light” having the Holy Ghost be a constant companion will lead those to make decisions to stay in the light. He suggested to ask oneself: “Do I have that ‘light’ in my life? If not, when was the last time I did?”

“Just as sunlight daily bathes the earth to renew and sustain life, you can daily brighten the light within you when you choose to follow him,” Elder Dyches said.