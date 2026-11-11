Elder Gary E. Stevenson to Address BYUI

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Image credit: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will address BYUI students in the BYU-Idaho Center on Sunday, Nov. 15. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the devotional starting at 5 p.m.

"Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are prophets of God, and any direction they give can bless our lives temporarily, spiritually and can apply academically," said Caleb Hicks, a sophomore studying accounting. "School's hard and life's hard, but if we listen to prophets of God, it can relieve some of that stress."

According to Elder Stevenson's biography from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' website, he was called into the First Quorum of the Seventy in 2008; he later served as the Presiding Bishop of the Church. In 2015, Elder Stevenson was sustained to be a Member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Stevenson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Utah State University. He cofounded an exercise equipment manufacturing company, ICON Health and Fitness, Inc., and served as president and chief operating officer until 2008.

He and his wife, Lesa Stevenson, are the parents of four sons.

"He's a special witness of Christ; any time we have the opportunity to hear from one of His servants, then we hear the voice of the Lord," said Douglas Edmonds, a religion professor.