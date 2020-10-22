Elder Gong speaks of leadership and learning

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed BYU-Idaho students in a live broadcast devotional titled “Things Expedient to Understand.”

Elder Gong began by sharing an experience he had at the Orlando International Airport. By following spiritual promptings, he met a couple and connected with them by learning about their sons. He related to them through Les Miserable and at that moment he wondered, “Can everything we learn become part of our personal storehouse of spiritual experience?”

He continued the rest of his devotional by sharing ways students can build their spiritual experiences. He first encouraged students to pay attention in their classes and strive to be lifelong learners.

Elder Gong reminded viewers of the student leadership and learning principles and advised students to follow them. While speaking of the principle, “We take responsibility to innovate and improve,” he said he recently met with some BYU-I students over Zoom. This led him to reflect on when he was a young single adult stake president. He shared three things he saw that helped roommates create unity.

“Please consider making time as roommates to: 1) kneel and pray together, perhaps in the morning or evening; 2) periodically eat together; talk and laugh as you do so; and 3) keep a current copy of the Ensign (soon to be Liahona) in an open place in your apartment, a reminder that the words of the living prophets and apostles can influence for the better our living environment,” Elder Gong said.

After that, Elder Gong encouraged not only learning to love education but good humor as well.

“We laugh with, we do not laugh at,” Elder Gong said. “For those of you dating and falling in love and wondering if you have found your eternal partner — watch what makes them laugh. What makes someone laugh says much about who they really are. Choose someone who will help you laugh, in joyous genuinely happy, kind and generous ways, for eternity.”

Elder Gong concluded his address with his testimony of Joseph Smith, the Book of Mormon and Jesus Christ.