The First Presidency released the following statement on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Jeffrey R. Holland has been called to serve as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received the official appointment and was set apart by Church President Russell M. Nelson on November 15, 2023, succeeding the late Acting President M. Russell Ballard, who died on November 12, 2023.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the second-highest presiding body in the government of the Church. In addition to their primary responsibility to be special witnesses of the name of Christ throughout the world, these Apostles have significant administrative responsibilities in overseeing the operation and development of a global Church. They serve under the direction of the First Presidency, which includes the Church President and two counselors.

It is the Church’s practice that the senior member by date of assignment to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles becomes quorum president. President Holland, like President Ballard before him, is designated “Acting President” because President Dallin H. Oaks, who is senior in apostolic service, currently serves as First Counselor in the First Presidency.