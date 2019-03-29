Elder Jeffery R. Holland to speak at 2019 Winter Commencement

Sharing is caring!











Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking at the BYU-Idaho 2019 Winter Semester Commencement. The commencement will be held on April 12, at 5:45 p.m.

Elder Holland will speak to 2,486 graduates of the university and will be accompanied by Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System. Elder Clark was the president of BYU-I for 10 years before his call as a Seventy.

Elder Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 23, 1994. Prior to being called as an Apostle, Elder Holland served as the ninth president of BYU in Provo and formally served as dean of the College of Religious Education at BYU.

He received his bachelor and master degrees in English and religious education from BYU. He also obtained master and doctor of philosophy degrees in American Studies from Yale University.

According to the university, “1,978 bachelor’s degrees and 531 associate degrees (will be awarded). Of the graduates, 1,487 are women and 999 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,786 of this semester’s graduates, while 700 of the graduates are online students, and 501 of those graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.”

Commencement is a gathering of all graduates where degrees are conferred and attendees receive counsel and recognition from the university president, a member of the Board of Trustees or its designee, and other guests. Tickets are required to attend commencement. Commencement will also be streamed live via the internet.

Those looking for more information about the Winter 2019 Commencement and its accompanying events can visit the BYU-I website.