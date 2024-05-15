Elder Neil L. Andersen will give a devotional on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Elder Andersen will be the first general authority to address BYU-Idaho this semester.

The devotional will be broadcast live on BYU-Idaho Radio and BYU-I weekly devotionals through the BYU-I website.

The last devotional that Elder Andersen hosted at BYU-I was in the winter of 2017. It was titled, “Complete Honesty, Unselfish Humility.” His wife, Sister Kathy Williams Andersen bore her testimony, as well.

Elder Andersen was born in Logan, Utah but was raised in Pocatello, Idaho.

The devotional on Sunday means that on Tuesday, May 21, the regularly scheduled devotional will not be held.

For more information, visit the BYU-I speeches website.