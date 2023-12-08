Following the death of President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, M. Russell Ballard, Elder Patrick Kearon was called to fill the vacancy in the Quorum of the Twelve for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Kearon, previously the senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy, was called and sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7 by President Russell M. Nelson, the other members of the First Presidency and fellow members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“This sacred call is so very daunting and humbling to me,” said Elder Kearon according to the Church Newsroom. “I will need to place all my trust in the Savior as I seek to become what He needs me to be and share my witness of His love and light. The abundance and grace of Jesus Christ have brought immense joy into my life, as well as healing balm in times of trial. I love Him. I will strive to serve Him to the best of my ability.”

The sustaining of Elder Kearon will occur at the April 2024 general conference.