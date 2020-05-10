Elder Peter M. Johnson, of the Seventy, speaks to BYU-Idaho

On May 12, at 11:30 a.m. Elder Peter M. Johnson will speak to BYU-Idaho in a devotional address.

Elder Johnson, General Authority Seventy, was ordained in April 2019. He previously served as an Area Seventy in the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy. Elder Johnson has served in various church callings, including as a full-time missionary in the Alabama, Birmingham Mission, bishopric counselor, Young Men’s president, and more.

He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Southern Utah University in accounting, as well as a Ph.D. in accounting from Arizona State University. He has worked as an accountant in major international firms and as a professor at BYU, BYU-Hawaii and the University of Alabama.

He married Stephanie Lyn Chadwick in 1990 and together they have four children.

Students interested in taking part in the discussion board can find it in I-Learn under week four. They are invited to answer the question, “What footprints are you leaving behind to help others come unto Christ?” and “How can you minister to the one so that others can hear the voice of Jesus Christ and embrace the message of the Restoration?”