Elder Quentin L. Cook addresses bishops and youth during the general priesthood session

Elder Quentin L. Cook spoke to bishoprics about “the rising generations” during the first talk of the Saturday Priesthood Session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Cook’s talk was directed toward bishops and their counselors and focused on their responsibility for assisting the youth of the Church. This follows a similar theme of supporting children and youth, addressed by Joy D. Jones, Primary General President; and Jan E. Newman, Second Counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency.

“I testify today that supporting the rising generation in a time of unusual trials and temptations is an essential responsibility given to parents and bishoprics by Heavenly Father,” Elder Cook said.

Elder Cook spoke about two influential bishops in the Church that made differences in the lives of the young men and women they presided over. He then spoke extensively about the responsibilities bishops have for soothing contention between parents and children. Part of his instructions told ward leaders to delegate other responsibilities of less importance so bishops would have the ability to help troubled parental relations.

“Thoughtful leaders have always sacrificed for the rising generation,” Elder Cook said. “This is where the bishopric members spend the majority of their Church-service time.”

Elder Cook then addressed the youth directly, inviting them to council with their parents and church leaders to make the best decisions in the most critical times of their lives.

“Bishops, we love you,” Elder Cook said. “You are truly the Lord’s shepherds over His flock. The Savior will not forsake you in these sacred callings.”