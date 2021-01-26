Elder Quentin L. Cook to address BYU-Idaho students

On Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m., Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will address BYU-Idaho students on what it means to “be of good cheer.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook was born and raised in Logan, Utah, where he was taught to love the Lord by his family. After serving as a missionary from 1960-1962, Elder Cook graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Following his studies at USU, he received a doctorate degree from Stanford University in 1966.

Elder Cook has served in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since his initial call on Oct. 6, 2007.

Prior to his devotional remarks, Elder Cook asked BYU-Idaho students to consider the following question: “The Savior admonished us to ‘be of good cheer.’ What does that mean to you?”

Several students answered his question in the student discussion board and gave their own thoughts on what being of good cheer means to them.

Colton Ricks, a discussion board participant, said, “To be of good cheer means that we are willing to take the good with the bad, that we are willing to be humble and patient in the Lord’s timing, and that we faithfully endure whatever life throws at us.”

By this definition, Ricks emphasizes how “cheer” is not dependent on life circumstance; rather, it is dependent upon knowledge and trust in God’s plan.

Scripturally, the wording “be of good cheer” precedes phrases like “for I will lead you along; for I am in your midst; thy sins be forgiven thee; and I have overcome the world” (D&C 78:18; D&C 61:6; Matthew 9:2; John 16:33).

Based on these contexts, Jesus Christ uses this phrase as a tool of divine encouragement during difficult trials, in moments of doubt, and in declaring His sacred ability as Savior to forgive sin.

“To me, (to be of good cheer) means remembering Christ. He is my reason to be cheerful no matter the circumstance. When I remember this truth, I am strengthened, I feel hope, and can move forward,” said Mary Chesworth, another discussion board commentator.

The video and audio recording of Elder Cook’s devotional message entitled “The Sunny Side of the Street” will be available tomorrow on the BYU-Idaho live stream.