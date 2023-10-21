Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be speaking at BYU-Idaho on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Elder Renlund was called to be a member of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He served in many callings before his current one, including serving as a full-time missionary in Sweden and serving as a stake president, bishop and area seventy.

Elder Renlund’s talk will center on forming a stronger and closer bond with God through making covenants.

Elder Renlund received his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from the University of Utah. He furthered his education and research at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Later, he became a professor of medicine at the University of Utah making his mark as the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

“I’m also very excited about having it on Sunday to like, kind of switch it up,” said Bethani Thompson a freshman studying communication. “You know, I think that’s going to be really fun, and I can’t wait to see what he has to say.”