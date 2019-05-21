Devotional Preview: Elder and Sister Kevin R. Duncan

Sharing is caring!











Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a member of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will be speaking to BYU-Idaho students on Tuesday at the BYU-Idaho Center.

He and Sister Nancy Duncan have focused their comments on family history and have requested that students participate in two different ways.

1. Use the “Ordinance Ready” feature on the Family Tree app to find an ancestor’s name and take it to the temple.

2. Respond to the following question that Elder and Sister Duncan have posted on the discussion board: “What relative were you able to identify that still needed temple ordinances performed? What did you feel as you found an ancestor that needed your help to progress towards exaltation?”

Elder Duncan was sustained as a member of the Seventy on April 3, 2010. Currently, he serves as an assistant executive director in the Temple Department and on the Scriptures Committee at Church headquarters.

To learn more about Elder Duncan’s life and previous callings click here.

Join Elder & Sister Duncan at 12:45 p.m. in the Manwaring Center Ballroom before devotional for a hot buffet and a Q&A session. Tickets are $3 and are available online on the school’s website for devotional.