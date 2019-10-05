Eleah Boyd’s conference journey

Eleah Boyd, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, attends classes online from Spring, Texas.

As a mother of five, Boyd usually spends her General Conference time making sure her teenagers engage with the message. This year, Boyd flies from Austin, Texas, into Salt Lake City, Utah, to attend Conference in person.

“Oh I’m so excited,” Boyd said with squinted eyes and a big smile.

For the past couple years, Boyd has listened to talks from General Conference during her daily walk in order to prepare for the upcoming words from prophets and apostles.

“It has made a huge impact on my life. I get something different from the same talk every time I hear or read it.”

She recalls the time when her dad bought tapes of General Conference to play in his car and said he would have loved the ease we have now, of playing it on his phone.

“We are just so blessed to live in this age of technological advancement,” Boyd said.

Unlike past conferences, this time, Boyd will also be taking a little notebook.

“I’m really excited to be there in the conference center with no distractions and take notes and really soak in the spirit,” Boyd said.

The decision Boyd makes to prepare for the new messages helps her feel more confident in asking for inspiration and revelation from the Lord.

The same confidence that has allowed her to prepare for conference has also allowed Boyd to come back and finish her degree. Boyd completed two years of school before getting married and has since been apart of the pathway program. Now she finishes her final semester as an online student of BYU-Idaho.

“I love learning, and this is the time in my life when I have time,” Boyd said. “I feel truly blessed to be apart of BYU-Idaho. I think it’s a really special place, don’t you? I feel like it’s a privilege to be apart of such an incredible program.”

After her graduation in December, Boyd plans to continue in school for a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling.

Boyd and her family have lived in Texas for the last five years, and it’s been four years since she attended General Conference. Originally from Utah, Boyd said she’s missed the feeling in Salt Lake during conference.

“With all the wonderful changes, I just feel like there’s an electricity in the air about the gospel and the work,” Boyd said.

“Music and the Spoken Word” excites Boyd the most in the Conference Center and especially while attending.

“It’s just unparalleled,” Boyd said. “It’s the best music in the world. We go here to the Houston Symphony and it’s beautiful, it’s wonderful, but it is not the choir, and it’s not the orchestra at temple square.”

Music helps Boyd with her anxiety and depression. At home, she often enjoys listening to an LDS worship hymns station on Pandora.

“It’s what’s familiar to me, what calms me, what keeps me going everyday,” Boyd said. “I love music.”

With a picture of Christ behind her, Boyd describes the music at conference and temple square as a really special combination.

“There’s beauty in the words and the spirit, the talent,” Boyd said. “Seeing them do it for the Lord because they’re all volunteers.”

After a month of planning, Boyd leaves 80-degree weather behind on Friday, October 4. Her husband Robert Boyd, an artist who will be signing at Deseret Book during conference weekend, will accompany her.

“I’m going to bring a coat,” Boyd said with a laugh.

Though not enthused by travel, Boyd is still excited to go.

“You just feel a little closer to the things that matter most,” Boyd said.