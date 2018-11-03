Election day a lasting tradition for over 130 years

Since 1885, the Tuesday after the first Monday of the month in November has been designated as Election Day for federal public officials in the United States, and this year is no different.

Voting in the United States has gone through numerous changes and has not always been available to every citizen in the United States. In 1776, laws designated that only land-owning white males age 21 and older could vote. In 1870, some racial barriers were eliminated, but it still did not cover everyone. Eventually, women where also allowed to vote in elections.

It wasn’t until 1971 that the 26th Amendment of the Constitution established universal suffrage for all adults.

“The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age,” according to the 26th Amendment of the Constitution.

To vote in Idaho on Nov. 6 one must first register to vote. Voters must be 18 years or older and a resident of an Idaho county for at least 30 days prior to Election Day. While preregistration has already passed, anyone can register at the polls.

According to Idaho law, if you are a first-time voter in Idaho, a copy of a current and valid photo identification or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address must be submitted with your voter registration or shown at the poll prior to voting.

The task of overseeing the elections is the Idaho secretary of state. They are responsible for not only ensuring security of the elections, but also encouraging all who are eligible to vote.

“I encourage all Idahoans to exercise their right to vote,” said Lawerence Denney, secretary of state for Idaho in a news release. “It is important for voters to take the time to participate either by early voting, absentee ballot, or by voting at their polling place on Election Day.”

Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. Voters can plan their trip to the polls on Election Day by visiting idahovotes.gov to look up the location of their polling place, learn about accessible voting options, check the identification requirements and access a copy of the 2018 Idaho Voters’ Pamphlet.