Empowered Cadets: Women's perspectives on BYU-I ROTC

Every semester BYU-Idaho offers students an opportunity to join the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC).

The program mirrors their sister school, Boise State University, and trains with them every winter semester. Through joint field training exercises, cadets have the privilege of learning and leading in a variety of situations.

Cadet Olivia Outzen, Maya Kenley, Charlotte Walker and Regen Esplin are seniors at BYU-I who shared their stories and experiences with the ROTC program.

All four leaders advocate for women to be a part of the army. The ROTC program offers students to complete a four-year degree in their choice of major, but they will minor in Military Science.

Cadet Outzen is a senior majoring in English education. Her plan after graduation is to teach English, preferably in middle school. She also wants to continue being a part of the ROTC program by doing the National Guard, which is part-time. She would just be working one weekend of every month which is called “Drill.”

Ever since Cadet Outzen started school at BYU-I she has been a part of the ROTC program. Not everyone has to start in their freshman year to be a part of the ROTC program. Some people join the program until their sophomore, or sometimes up to their junior year. She has enjoyed her experience.

“I have enjoyed (ROTC) … Starting off as a freshman, I was able to be in a really tight-knit community on campus,” Cadet Outzen said.

Her experience has taught her that there are differences between males and females, and there are fewer women in the army. But that should not stop women from trying something rewarding and new.

“I think regardless of who you are, you are always welcome in the Army,” Cadet Outzen said. “I’ve been enlisted for a few years in the National Guard. So I’ve had opportunities outside of just ROTC experience in the Army. (The) Army is a really big melting pot … there’s somebody just like you. It doesn’t matter.”

Cadet Kenley is a senior studying recreational management. After she graduates she plans to do training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and go on active duty.

When Cadet Kenley was in her fourth semester in BYU-I she decided to join the ROTC program. At the time, she didn’t know anything about it and she wanted to drop out of school, so she needed something challenging to help her at the time, which was the ROTC program. She has loved her experience. Cadet Kenley has had the opportunity to meet so many people from all over the world because she enlisted as a combat medic. Her experience has helped her to become a great leader, which is something she wants others to experience as well.

“We’re all struggling in all sorts of ways, whether it’s with family or grades or being away from home … I just think people need to realize that we are also human, this is what we want to do,” Cadet Kenley said. “It might be different than the nursing program and business management, but we’re all here with the same goal in mind.”

The same goals in leadership apply in the military and other programs.

Cadet Walker is a senior majoring in political science. When she was a senior in high school, she figured out she wanted to be a police officer. She still wants to be a police officer after she graduates from BYU-I.

During her time at BYU-I, she had a friend who told her about the ROTC program, and thought if she joined the program it would help her life move in the right direction.

Years ago, she thought about doing the Air Force, so she gave the ROTC program a chance because she thought the program could be similar to police work.

It’s been a difficult time for her to adapt. The ROTC program is hard work, but that has helped her to keep going because she enjoys doing hard work. She feels the program helped her improve as a person and was a positive influence in her life.

Her experience has led her to go on active duty, and she will be attending school in Fort Lee, Virginia. There, she will wait to hear where she will go for her first duty station. She encourages everyone to try new and hard things because it can help people become good leaders.

“I think it’s really important for women to know that they want to do something, and they give themselves a standard, and they meet that standard,” Cadet Walker said. “They can do whatever they want to do. But it’s important that we understand that we’re not limited. Just because we might be a little bit different from somebody else. We can have a big impact on people.”

Cadet Esplin is a senior studying English. She would love to teach at a high school level. She has been in the National Guard for over four years now and plans to continue after graduation.

During high school, she enlisted. After she graduated high school, she went to basic training. She qualified to be an Army Medic, which means she is a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Cadet Esplin has been impressed with the ROTC program at BYU-I because it’s full of people who really care about the people around them. Her experience with the National Guard has allowed her to travel all over the world. She had the opportunity to volunteer as a medic in Morocco, Africa.

“For anyone who thinks that the army is too hard for them or they’re not cut out,” Cadet Esplin said, “it’s not. Especially, you know, females who think like, ‘Oh, I could never do that hard army stuff …’ it’s really a mental thing. I’ve met some great people who have made me a better person. So you do lots of hard things but you never know if you don’t try.”

From all four of their perspectives, these cadets show empowerment in the ROTC program. They encourage more women to be a part of the camaraderie.

For more information, visit the ROTC website.