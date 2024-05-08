General Relief Society President, Camille N. Johnson addressed the women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Marriot Center at BYU in a worldwide women’s conference.

President Johnson counseled women of the Church to take action in the following four ways: Rely on sources such as living Prophets and the Holy Ghost for answers, establish priorities, cultivate testimonies of foundational truths and not neglect or dismiss the sacred responsibility of parenthood, according to the Church Newsroom.

She continued by encouraging women to let God prevail in their life’s choices and individual stories.

“Because (the Savior) knows our potential perfectly, He will take us to places we never imagined ourselves,” President Johnson said.

Looking to reliable sources

With individuals today being constantly bombarded with messages from the web, social media platforms and the news, President Johnson encourages the women of the church to look to the best and most reliable resources — the prophet, scriptures and the Spirit.

President Johnson emphasized that her optimism for a brighter future comes from her confidence that the prophet serves as a mouthpiece for God on the earth today.

Maintaining the presence of the Spirit requires energy, prayer, scripture study, study of the words of living prophets, partaking of the sacrament and repentance.

“That, sisters, is how we will get our answers,” President Johnson said, according to the Church Newsroom.

Establish priorities

During the conference, President Johnson highlighted that establishing priorities is essential for ‘success and happiness’ in life.



As a mother of three sons, a devoted wife and a practicing lawyer, President Johnson struggled to stay consistent with her daily scripture study. Through this, she learned to place love of God and love for His children as her first and second most important priorities.

By prioritizing daily acts of devotion to God and Jesus Christ, President Johnson promised women of the church that they are able to receive answers, direction and clarity of thought.

Cultivate a testimony of foundational truths

In an invitation given by President Johnson during the devotional, she invited women to spend time striving to understand foundational doctrines such as the nature of God, the Savior and His Atonement or God’s plan of happiness.

“As we understand and embrace foundational truth, our desire to let God prevail in our lives will increase,” President Johnson said.

Reflecting on an experience she had recently with a friend, she again invites the women of the Church to plant the ‘seed’ of question and nourish by study and prayer. She promises, alongside President Nelson, that the seeds will grow through faith and diligence and the reward will be ‘delicious fruit.’

Don’t neglect the sacred responsibility of parenthood

President Johnson addressed the difficulties that come with single parenting, pursuing an education while starting a family, issues with infertility and understanding the important attributes all women are born with.

Since children are vital to the plan of happiness, she expressed her concern with listeners about recent downward trends in marriage and childbirth. There is now a greater share of single adults with no children than married adults with children.

As the world‘s values change, President Johnson said, “The commandment for us to multiply and replenish the earth remains in force.”

She emphasized that whatever a woman’s personal circumstances, she is part of the family of God, a member of an earthly family and preparing to be an eternal parent.

“Understanding our role, purpose and responsibility in the plan of happiness is ennobling, reassuring and joyful,” President Johnson said. “My covenant relationship with God gives me confidence. My covenant confidence is in Jesus Christ.”

The BYU women‘s conference started Wednesday evening, May 1, and continued through Friday. This year’s theme derides from the scripture, 2 Nephi 4:34, “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever.”

The broadcast can be found on the Church website, YouTube and Gospel Library apps.

The broadcast and text will also be available in a few weeks in the “Women” collection on the Gospel Library app and the Church website.