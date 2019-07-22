End the semester with an A

As the semester ends and the line for the testing center creeps up the stairs, finals week hits the BYU-Idaho campus. Some students choose to study outside in the increasingly warm weather while others stay in air-conditioned buildings. Some choose to review previous notes, take practice tests and finish projects while others choose to do the same things but also include banging their head on the table, staying up too late and shedding a few tears.

Kathryn Abercrombie, a sophomore majoring in general studies, hopes to use one of these options while avoiding another.

“I’m going to try and look at stuff from the previous sections of the class,” Abercrombie said. “And maybe get some more sleep — that might be helpful.”

Although many tests come in the form of bubble sheets and long written answers, others delve more into the creative side of test-taking. Jordan Keller, a freshman studying music, has to sing for his supper—or in this case, his grade. He is currently preparing his final evaluation which includes vocal performance and a four-part choir.

For more traditional tests, some students recommend reviewing the cumulative material from the course of the semester. Haley Brown, a sophomore studying public policy and administration, said she has done just that in preparation for her final exams in statistics and human resources.

“For my HR class, we have a final, but I know it’s just over general terms and concepts,” Brown said. “So, I’ve been making notecards with the terms on it so I can go back and put in the definitions and review those.”

As the semester ends, Austin Wright, a freshman studying electrical engineering, recommends getting help on campus from a tutor.

“It’s hard to get a tutor,” Wright said. “I think it’s ’cause of pride, but if you do get a tutor, you will be able to learn the material a little bit better.”

Students can make an appointment at the Tutoring Center on their iPlan account. Click here to schedule your next tutoring session.