EnduroCross to compete at Mountain America Center

EnduroCross, an indoor dirt bike racing sport, will be returning to the Mountain America Center for the 2026 competition season on November 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.

According to the Mountain America Center's EnduroCross summary, the biking sport combines challenging obstacles into a family-friendly stadium setting. The site added that the challenges have the riders race over various obstacles, including rock beds, logs, and tractor tires.

Brynlee Howell, Mountain America's Director of Marketing, said the center will be hosting some of the competition's final rounds.

"It's pro and amateur riders that are basically doing a course that has logs and rocks and a bunch of different elements, and they are obviously competing to complete the route the quickest," Howell said. "And so that is actually the this will be the third time we've held that event here. We're super excited because this year we're hosting rounds five and six, so we're going to be kind of more of the championship rounds."

Howell added that the event has been a success in the past and works with some of the region's demographic interests.

"It's a super fun event," Howell said. "It's very family-friendly, and I know that there are a lot of people in this area who do love dirt bikes, and they love that kind of atmosphere, and so I can guarantee that you are going to be entertained and you are going to have a good time at that event."

Howell said that those who want to learn more and purchase tickets should visit the center's website and be sure to use their Ticketmaster.