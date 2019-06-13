Engineering program provides more than normal school experience

The engineering program at BYU-Idaho is one of the most populated with over 1,000 students, and for good reason. With more than 15 teachers and various degrees, the program equips undergrads for their future careers.

The program has been able to take in students and prepare them to be better-suited for life.

Matthew Karl, an engineering alumnus from Alberta, Canada, said he learned within the program here in Rexburg and taking it into the real world.

“I absolutely loved my time while at BYU-I, and loved the engineering program and would 100% do it all over again,” said Karl. “After graduation, my wife and I moved throughout the country, including Boston. And now we’re back in Alberta and I’m doing engineering for my father’s company.”

One of the reasons why the BYU-I engineering program is able to prepare its students for post-grad work is its state-of-the-art equipment. The pieces they hold within their facilities are rare in this area and provide students a head start in the industry.

The engineering program possesses pieces of equipment such as 3D-printers, a laser cutting device and much more. This machinery can cost as high as $20,000 and are available to students looking to advance their skills.

“It helped me when I got to the real world,” said Karl. “When you’re working with that kind of equipment throughout college, that sets you apart from other students who get out of college and aren’t as familiar with that kind of expertise. It expands your portfolio and skills set.”

The experience Karl had with the engineering program at BYU-I influenced his younger brother, Branden Karl, to switch majors and pursue the same degree his brother did.

While Branden Karl studied business at a previous university, the way Matt talked about BYU-I and especially the engineering program gave him a reason to switch.

“He just talked about it in such a positive way, that it really got me thinking about it,” said Branden Karl. “Since I made the switch, it’s been a positive experience ever since.”

Just because the program boasts unique pieces of equipment and distinctive experiences, doesn’t mean the degree is a walk in a park.

“The BYUI engineering program is all about teaching students to solve challenging problems,” Matt Karl said. “Once that becomes natural then you just apply that approach to different problems and create a lot of value for any company you work for.”