Enjoy diverse performances at Rexburg’s Got Talent

Talented locals are hitting the stage for the first round of Rexburg’s Got Talent, fighting for the chance to win $400. The first round will take place at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to come and enjoy diverse performances.

“There’s a lot of stuff,” said Jackie Rawlins, the director and producer of Rexburg’s Got Talent. “We, of course, have our singers and piano players. We have opera singers; we have a cheer and stunt team; we have hip hop dancers; we have some modern cloggers; we have a stand-up comedian; we have a magician and duos singing together. It’s a big variety show, and we’re pretty excited about it.”

Spectators not only have the chance to watch friends and family share their gifts with the community, they also have to opportunity to be ‘the fifth judge’. After paying a $5 admission fee, visitors can cast in their vote to help determine which individuals progress to the next round.

“The advantages of coming are to have fun and to see some pretty good talent in Rexburg,” said Kendra Smith, an audition aide. “It’s is a fun way to show your support of the community and to have fun with your friends. It’s honestly a good show.”

For those interested in sitting at the edge of their seat or seeing their roommates clog, Rexburg’s Got Talent might be for them.

For future dates and times, check out Rexburg’s calendar.