Escape Saturday night boredom at escape night

On June 15 from 7 to 11:30 p.m., the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center will transform into 17 escape rooms.

For $5, students are not only granted access to all escape rooms but also bowling, roller skating and dancing. The event will also feature live bands, and tickets come with a free food item.

The experience is worth much more than the price of a ticket, said Anna Olsen, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. She is part of Campus Life Events, a new council created this semester with the goal of providing more wholesome, on-campus events for students.

“If you go to an escape room at a regular place, it costs like fifteen dollars for one escape room,” Olsen said. “We’re putting on 17 for $5.”

The rooms feature eight themes: circus, world travel, fortune teller, murder mystery, pirate, outer space, Alice in Wonderland and Western.

Rebecca Owen, a senior studying recreation management, is also a member of this council. She said the idea for an escape room event began after seeing how popular they were at other events.

When student activities ran escape rooms during semester kickoff events, I-Night and First Friday, Owen said they became wildly popular.

Members of Campus Life Events have been brainstorming and collecting props for months.

“We have some cool (props) that need to be shown off,” said Hana Harrison, a senior studying recreation management.

Harrison hopes this event will increase interest in on-campus events as Campus Life Events continues to plan more activities for students.

“We’re trying to show people that campus is fun and exciting, and the events are just going to get better and better,” Harrison said.

According to the New York Times, escape rooms originated in Japan, and in the past few years have grown popular in the United States. In fact, according to David and Lisa Spira, escape room reviewers interviewed by the New York Times, the number of escape rooms in the US has grown from 22 in 2014 to about 2,000 in 2018.