Escape the dungeon of the apartment for D&D club

Since its creation over 40 years ago, Dungeons and Dragons has been bringing people together through a role-playing experience.

The D&D club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Mark Austin building.

“I absolutely love the parts where people get to express themselves,” said Clarke Taylor, a sophomore majoring in theatre studies. “The real nugget of fun is when you really get to dive into the moment, and you get to basically bury your soul with a lot of sincerity.”

Taylor has been playing the game for over 20 years, though it is his first semester in the club. He’s a leader of the club and helps new players get to know the game.

“I find the people here are, by and large, very friendly,” Taylor said. “Most of us here share a common interest, a common hobby. A lot of them are very excited to… share some of the ideas they’ve come up with.”

Caleb Willden, a junior studying software engineering, and Cody Thornton, a sophomore also studying software engineering, are the leaders of the D&D club. Willden and Thornton began playing together in 2015 in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, inviting those who would pass by to join. Eventually, their group outgrew the MC.

“We were taking tables out of the closet and the custodians came by and said, ‘You can’t do this!’” said Willden. “They told us we had to go to student activities and the scheduling office, and then we became a school-sponsored event after that.”

The club now has nearly one hundred weekly members. There, on the bottom floor of the Austin building, the rooms sound of chatter, dice rolling and people laughing.

“I feel like the attraction is not from the game itself, but from the interactions with the people,” said Thornton. “Way back when, it was more secretive, but now it’s more ‘Hey I play this game, we have a ton of fun’ and people are like ‘Well, I wanna have fun too.’ So they go and try it out and they realize they like it because overall, it’s a great game.”