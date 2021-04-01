Escaping gyms with home workouts

While masks continue to be required around the United States, many people have been avoiding the gym. However, many don’t realize that home workouts are just as effective. Take it from Abby Bowman, a sophomore studying public health, who started home workouts as an alternative to going to the gym when the pandemic struck.

Bowman began researching how she could still get the most out of her workout without all the necessary equipment. She scavenged her apartment for items to improve her routine, such as a case of water bottles that she uses as an impromptu weight.

Since gyms have reopened, Bowman still prefers at-home workouts over going to the gym.

“Right now, you have to reserve for like 30 minutes at a time, and you have to wear a mask to go to the gym,” Bowman said. “At home, I can work out for however long or short I want and don’t have to wear a mask.”

Scheduling is important to Bowman’s workout routine to ensure she is setting aside time to strengthen all her muscles. Bowman organizes her routine on her phone using various apps to help her stay on top of things.

“I have a set workout for every single day, so I work out five days a week,” Bowman said. “Every day it’s pretty much a different workout.”

If Bowman misses one of her workouts, she does it the next day in addition to the workout she had planned for that day.

Bowman acknowledges that these home workouts may be difficult for some in the beginning. She advises people to move at their own pace.

“Take it slow,” Bowman said. “Start with three or four days a week for maybe a half-hour. Do what you can work with, and don’t forget to stretch before and after!”

Bowman guarantees that these home workouts will be just as effective as leaving your home to go to the gym.