Escaping through dance

It takes commitment and dedication for something to be done for 13 years. Adelyn Overly, a freshman majoring in general studies, started dancing when she was five years old. She has loved it ever since.

“I really can escape a lot of things while dancing,” Overly said.

Overly started with jazz, then tried ballroom. She took a competitive dance class in eighth grade, which motivated her to try out for the high school dance team. She joined her high school drill team but continued to dance on her studio’s competitive team.

Although jazz is her strong suit, her favorite style is lyrical.