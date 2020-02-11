Eventide with Allison Vest and Friends

Allison Vest returned to BYU-Idaho on Jan. 5 by opening her recital with a solo of Piano Sonata No 13 in A Major, D. 664 by Franz Schubert, bobbing her head gently as she played.

According to her biography, Vest’s “many experiences with the university have led to an extensive repertoire list that includes every genre from every era of music. She is highly-regarded by university faculty as well as performing arts students.”

Vest is an alumna of, and currently employed by, BYU-Idaho.

Following her solo, she was then joined by Michael Ellsworth, a baritone and fellow alumnus, who sang a performance a series of songs by George Butterworth.

Vest next accompanied soprano and alumna, Alexandria Haderlie. Haderlie’s voice rang out as she sang love songs by Lippé, Delibes, and Heggie.

Shaina Richardson, a soprano and a senior studying music, closed out the night with “Willow Song” and “The Silver Aria” from the Ballad of Baby Doe. Vest’s accompaniment complimented Richardson’s voice, which carried every note.

Bradley Cardenaz, a sophomore studying music education, felt the theme of the concert where each of the performers were able to present what was important to them.

“I thought the concert was deeply moving,” Cardenaz said. “I especially enjoyed the talent of the members who sang and played, with a lot of emotion and passion in their art.”