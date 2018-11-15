Every voice matters in this fight

Citizens for Decency, an organization fighting against pornography and human trafficking, held a conference aimed to educate students, parents, teachers and different members of the community about the harmful effects of pornography and how communities can speak out against the problem.

The conference’s five speakers taught about a variety of issues regarding pornography, including the effects pornography has on users, the effects it has on communities and how pornography is linked to human trafficking.

In the morning session of the conference, members of the community were counseled to know how to support spouses and other family members who struggle with pornography addiction.

Joshua Peters, a sophomore studying communication, said he enjoyed the conference because he has seen how pornography has affected his life personally, saying that guilt and shame play a large role in addiction.

“In the first session, it talked about the spouses and how it wasn’t their fault, and they weren’t to blame for their spouse’s addictive tendencies,” Peters said.

Speaking at Unite to Fight was Clay Olsen, co-founder of Fight The New Drug, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating others about the harmful effects of pornography.