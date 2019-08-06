Everything was “alright” with the Bonner family

Audience members rose to their feet as the Bonner family finished their hour-long concert, the last note of their rendition of “I Am a Child of God” reminding everyone they are a child of God.

One hour earlier, Yahosh Bonner, Conlon Bonner and OBA Bonner made their way through the audience as the family began the concert on stage.

Yahosh introduced each member of the family starting with his youngest brother and ending with his father, Harry, and mother, Debra, referring to his mother as their queen. Though three siblings were missing, the family was joined by the oldest member of the newest generation.

With everyone lined up from the youngest to oldest, Conlon began telling the story of how they began singing as a group and how it all started because of the wish of a mother.

The Bonners explained that music is how they express their love for each other and share their testimonies of the love of Jesus Christ.

“Our love of our Savior is the most important thing to us, ” said Nolong Bonner Bullock, the oldest Bonner child. “I think being raised in the Church, (there) is a certain way we are used to hearing music. It’s like a glass of cold water as we get to express how we feel music to our sisters and brothers.”

Within the concert, the Bonners featured each member of the family.

“My favorite song was when Conlon was going to sing “Grace,” and he explained his passion for “Grace” to us,” said Michele Baer, a concertgoer from Mesa, Arizona. “We could tell that he didn’t have his minus track, and then he got cut short — and when he sang that acapella, that was my favorite part. He was rocking it with his testimony.”

Audience members danced and clapped along while the Bonners sang “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman with a message that everyone is special in their own way.

While the concert was only an hour