The 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened with a rendition of “How Wondrous and Great” by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Henry B. Eyring conducted the session. He noted the absence of President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland who are watching at home as they recover from individual medical issues. He also noted the passing of Sister Patricia Holland, wife of Elder Holland.

The Tabernacle Choir included international guest members from Ecuador, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa and South Korea.

The invocation was offered by Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, General Authority Seventy and President of BYU-Idaho.

A conference theme arose of preparing for exaltation by strengthening family relationships, keeping covenants and relying on the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

Elder David A. Bednar, Quorum of the Twelve

Elder Bednar’s address commended members who consecrate their lives with service to the Lord and receive no acknowledgment for it.

He recounted a talk given by Elder J. Reuben Clark at the 100-year anniversary of the arrival of the pioneers in Utah. Elder Clark praised the saints who arrived in the last wagon who, for months, breathed in the dust of the wagons ahead of them and overcame other obstacles along the way.

President Clark declared, “They of the last wagon pressed forward, worn and tired, footsore, sometimes almost disheartened, borne up by their faith that God loved them, that the restored gospel was true and that the Lord led and directed the Brethren out in front.”

Among the examples Elder Bednar gave of unnoticed members who are “in the path of their duty” and “no less serviceable” are individuals returning to the Church, individuals who keep their covenants, inspired translators and interpreters who bring the Gospel to people in their own language, faithful married couples who keep their covenant to multiply and replenish the Earth, primary leaders and sleep deprived mothers.

Elder Bednar testified that the promises of the Lord are true, “all thrones and dominions, principalities and powers, shall be revealed and set forth upon all who have endured valiantly for the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the General Primary Presidency

Sister Wright taught that spiritual preparation for the coming of the Lord is the only way to find true peace and happiness.

When Sister Wright learned she had cancer, she worried about the spiritual well-being of her children should she die. She was comforted when she was reminded by the Spirit that because she had already taught her sons about the scriptures, the living prophets, repentance and the doctrine of Christ, everything would be OK. Like the five wise virgins in a parable taught by Christ, she filled her lamp with oil through family home evenings, scripture study sessions and temple and church attendance.

For those who have difficult family situations, she said that nothing is beyond the reach of Christ’s infinite Atonement.

“Eternal life is eternal joy,” Sister Wright said. “Joy in this life, right now — not despite the challenges of our day but because of the Lord’s help to learn from and ultimately overcome them — and immeasurable joy in the life to come.”

Elder Robert M. Daines, General Authority Seventy

Elder Daines taught about how to overcome spiritual face blindness. He told a story of a young soldier who had been shot behind the ear and lost the ability to recognize faces — even those of his own wife and mother.

Similarly, Elder Daines said that many struggle to see God as a loving father and feel his love.

He offered three suggestions for learning to recognize God’s mercy, feel His love and love Him in return: pray, read the Gospels and seek the face of Jesus.

On the third point, Elder Daines taught that Jesus is the face of God’s love. Keeping our covenants does not earn us His love but helps us understand and shape our lives to it.

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy

Elder Godoy gave a warning to members who have become inactive or who are not fully keeping their covenants; he said that future generations of their family are at risk of losing the promises and blessings of the gospel — even the blessings of an eternal family.

He invited the first group to come back, “You and generations yet unborn will be blessed by your actions now to return to the covenant path.”

To the second group, members who are not as faithful as they should be, he cautioned against entertaining thoughts such as, “We don’t need to attend Church every Sunday,” or “We will pay tithing when things get better,” or “I will not support the Church leaders in this subject.”

He said that even if they remain active, their lukewarm membership may cause their children to lose interest in the gospel.

“What a sad legacy to pass along — and for what reason? Whatever it is, it isn’t enough to ignore the negative spiritual impact it will create for generations ahead,” Elder Godoy said.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Quorum of the Twelve

Elder Christofferson taught that among the purposes of gathering Israel is bringing the blessings of salvation and exaltation to all who will receive them.

The sealing power is essential for preparing people on both sides of the veil for the blessings of exaltation.

Sealing authority makes all ordinances valid and binding through eternity. It makes individual salvation and family exaltation available to all who lived, have lived and will live on Earth.

“This sealing power is a perfect manifestation of the justice, mercy and love of God,” Elder Christofferson said.

Another purpose of gathering Israel is the construction of temples where sealing ordinances can be performed.

Eternal marriage is the highest of these ordinances. The binding together of eternal families is the primary purpose of the Earth’s creation.

Those who come from broken families can be a new link to God and perhaps restore the missing links.

“This is a scene taking place constantly all over the world in temples,” Elder Christofferson said. “This is the ultimate step in gathering the covenant people. It is the highest privilege of your membership in the Church of Jesus Christ. I promise that as you faithfully seek that privilege, in time or eternity it will surely be yours.”

Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy

Elder Ardern expressed gratitude for the compassion of members around the world who donate their time and money to those in need.

He shared his experience visiting Uganda where millions of children suffer from hunger and disease. Despite the desperate conditions that he witnessed, he found hope in the humanitarian services provided by the Church in conjunction with other charities and government agencies.

We cannot heal everyone, but each of us can help at least one other person through charitable acts.

“I testify that each of us will have an increase of joy, peace, humility and love as we respond to President Nelson’s call to turn our hearts to the well-being of others and Joseph Smith’s plea to, ‘feed the hungry, clothe the naked, provide for the widow, dry up the tear of the orphan (and) comfort the afflicted,’ whether in this Church, or any other, or in no church at all, wherever (we find) them,” Elder Arden said.

President Dallin H. Oaks, First Presidency

President Oaks said that one of the most unique aspects of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the doctrine that God loves His children so much that almost all will inherit a kingdom of glory. All have the opportunity to qualify for the highest degree of the Celestial Kingdom, or exaltation.

Exaltation can be obtained only through faithfulness in an eternal marriage between a man and a woman. The 1995 proclamation on the family outlines the Church’s doctrine on family relationships and eternal marriage. While many believe that its teachings can be altered, President Oaks said that the proclamation “is founded on irrevocable doctrine.”

Eternal life is attained through conversion not just a sum of individual acts.

“It is an acknowledgment of the final effect of our acts and thoughts — what we have become,” President Oaks said.

Because of Jesus Christ God’s children can repent when they fail to keep their covenants.

“We have a loving Heavenly Father who will see that we receive every blessing and every advantage that our own desires and choices allow,” said President Oaks.