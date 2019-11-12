WATCH: Exercising through Veteran’s Day

As sweat dripped onto the floor, BYU-Idaho students lined up in rows lunging, squatting or doing push-ups for the ROTC Veterans Day Workout in the I-Center Basketball Court 1 on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

Before the workout started, students and faculty members watched a tribute video about Army Staff Sergeant Edwardo Loredo who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The video featured Loredo’s wife, Jennifer, who told stories about Edwardo and how she created the Hero: Workout of the Day (WOD).

After the video was over, each person was placed in different sections: those competing to win and those participating for completion.

The competition participants started in the first round, while the second round consisted of completion participants. A third-round was also created specifically for ROTC members.



The workout started at one side of the gym. Once students completed 24 reps of squats, push-ups and lunges, they finished the round by running a lap around the gym. Students then repeated this process six times before ending the routine.

Capitan Cory Chatigny, officer in charge of BYU-I ROTC, said he was excited about the number of people who came to the event. He hopes they will continue the event annually in remembrance of fallen soldiers and veterans.

“It has nothing to do with recruiting for ROTC or the army,” Chatigny said. “Its a time to remember those who served, are still serving and no longer with us.”

As some students completed the workout, others lay on the ground gasping for breath or threw up in the trash. The rest drank water and cheered the participants on.

Spencer Boltz, a senior studying therapeutic recreation, finished first with a time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds. Maurine Gilmore, a freshman studying exercise physiology and first female to finish, completed the workout with a time of 23 minutes and 8 seconds. Both Boltz and Gilmore received awards.

Dylan Wolfe, a sophomore majoring in general studies — who finished the workout in 18 minutes and 36 seconds — said planning events to help commemorate veterans is always an honor for him.

“This is amazing,” Wolfe said. “This is really what it is about. To help the community to understand what the ROTC is and that we’re here to build leadership… and pay homage to those who serve.”