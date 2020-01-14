Expand understanding with “Creation, Expulsion, Redemption”

“It’s a curiosity to me that some shapes and forms have certain meanings,” said Adam Thomas. “Boats, ladders, chairs, hearts, etc. Each carry a specific kind of meaning. If I manipulate the shape, change materials and the com

position of those things, I can also alter their meaning; thus creating new thoughts behind them to blend with the ideas and concepts I’m thinking about.”

Thomas, the featured artist at the Jacob Spori Art Gallery, has made art for over 20 years.

His two main desires with the upcoming exhibit include helping students understand that art can come in any medium — not just through the traditional style of paintings, photography, etc. — and to help attendees understand that “curious investigation is a worthwhile pursuit, no matter the discipline.”

The exhibit, “Creation, Expulsion, Redemption: Adam D. Thomas” opens on Jan. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Spori gallery.

According to the gallery’s website, Thomas has worked several jobs from driving tow trucks, building cabinets and constructing movie and film sets to working in gas and oil fields. Some of his “treasures” from his various jobs made their way into the current exhibit.