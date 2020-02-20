Expanding horizons

“I guess this makes my country sound bad, but you know, teachers used to hit kids,” said Hanbee Ryu, “I remember this one kid, he was different … she was trying to mold him to be like everybody else.”

Hanbee Ryu, a senior studying communication, was born in Suwon just outside of Gangnam, South Korea.

Gangnam is a district of Seoul best known for its skyscrapers and night scene. Many people know it as the subject of PSY’s famous music video “Gangnam Style” which went viral in 2012.

Throughout her life, Ryu has moved between South Korea and the United States multiple times. This has provided her with a perspective of both that very few possess.

In South Korea, Ryu spent much of her time with her cousins. Family and ancestry were important to her. Ryu‘s family would visit her father’s family ancestral home for Korean Thanksgiving and Chinese New Year.

“Korea to me is where my roots are,” Ryu said. “It reminds me of all the things my ancestors went through for me to be here.”

When Ryu was six years old, her family moved to Hawaii. There, her school had a weekly cultural day where they celebrated the different cultures of people on the island and learned dances. This was a stark contrast to the weekly unifying team–building exercises in Korea.

“Korea is all about unity and being the same,” Ryu said. “There in Hawaii was more about embracing culture, so that’s what I became passionate about.”

Ryu moved back to Korea for middle school. English was now her primary language, and she had to relearn Korean. In her English classes, she would try to speak with a Korean accent and hold herself back to avoid standing out.

Ryu said that in Korea, it’s not normal to be better at something and people are often put down for standing out.

“Something that I learned is the importance of understanding things outside of your paradigm,” Ryu said. “We tend to look at things one way: the way we were taught. Growing up in different cultures helped me become more aware of that.”

How can someone come to have this expanded perspective?

“Grow an eye, an eye to see beyond what you can see,” Ryu said. “Recognize the importance and beauty of that.”

Ryu loves both Korea and the United States. To her, one represents family and tradition while the other represents individuality and freedom. Because she has an open mind to different paradigms, she is able to see why both exist and why both are important.