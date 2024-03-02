Students from 93 countries represent their culture at BYU-Idaho every day as they go to classes, work on campus and share their experiences with classmates and roommates.

Two nights a year are dedicated to the different cultures on campus. Known as “Cultural Night,” students can watch and experience the diverse cultures and people that are represented at BYU-I].

This event will occur on Saturday, March 9, from 8 –11 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

The event lasts about an hour and a half followed by a dance party with refreshments.

Auditions, held Feb. 21– 22, were judged by event coordinators from Campus Life Events along with representatives from the Belonging and Inclusion Office and the International Services Office. Individuals and groups auditioned with all kinds of talents, mainly cultural dancing and singing.

Students did not have to be from a different country to participate in Cultural Night. Some groups consisted of people from one culture while others decided to invite friends and roommates from different cultures.

“(Cultural Night) shows the diversity we have here on campus. Every semester we have different acts and different groups,” said Jenna Janning. “I think you will enjoy this if you like singing and dancing. Come support your friends and enjoy the show and see what campus has to offer.”

All participants have worked hard to present a good show to the audience. Some acts started practicing in December or early January.

Aliah Amaya is a student from El Salvador. Her group represents the culture of El Salvador, Ecuador and Columbia.

“It’s such a great opportunity to learn about others and understand where each and every single person comes from,” Amaya said. “At the end, we are all brothers and sisters and the more we understand each other, the more we get to experience firsthand. I think God wants us to make connections.”

Tickets for the Cultural Night event can be purchased on the ticketing website for $3 with an I-Card and $5 without.