Experience Disciple Leadership Conference Oct. 18

Disciple Leadership Conference, which will be held on Oct. 18, offers students the opportunity to become a better leader and grow closer to Jesus Christ. This year‘s theme is “Trust In The Lord.”

“The conference is to help provide the Spirit in meaningful life lessons,” said Lauren Boix, a junior studying communication and member of the DLC council. “The Lord has sent us here to the school specifically so that we can learn how to depend on Him, come closer to Him, and how we can have these life skills that we will be able to take with us for the rest of our lives.”

DLC will consist of activities, practical application experiences, workshops, service opportunities and dinners. They have workshops that help people learn skills that are useful for life experience. In addition to the keynote speaker, both students and professors will teach workshops.

“DLC council is trying very hard to give them a good experience and help the students reach their goals,” Boix said. “The conference is a once a semester event and it’s for a reason, and the council would like to make sure that the students really appreciate it.”

For more information about previous or upcoming Disciple Leadership Conferences, visit here.