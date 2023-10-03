BYU-Idaho students will come together to perform songs and dances from around the world for Cultural Night on Oct. 14.

The event will start promptly at 8 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium located in the John W. Hart Building. A dance party will follow after the show.

“Cultural Night helps us to appreciate the beautiful differences of the children of God,” said Charise Chua, a judge for Cultural Night auditions.

The acts will include dancing and music from different countries like Mexico, India, Chile, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for the community. They are sold on the school website and at the door.

“This event is important because it shows that the school is diverse,” said Efran Becerra, the founder of AMELAT, one of the groups that will perform at Cultural Night. “It falls in place with the mission statement that says everyone is a child of God.”