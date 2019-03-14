Experience Namaste at Yogathon

Sharing is caring!











For those who have no idea what Namaste is, you are not alone.

Ian Borman, a junior studying recreational management, said Namaste is “the light and divinity within me recognizes and loves the light and divinity within you.” It’s a word in the Sanskrit language that is used as a greeting.

Yogathon will be held March 21 in the Hart gymnasium from 8 to 10 p.m. Anne-Marie Collins, a junior studying recreational management said there will be great Namaste at the event.

Collins said there were 200 to 300 people that attended the Yogathon last semester, and this semester it is the hope to up that number to 350 to 400 people.

“It’s a huge two-hour yoga event that the fitness center is putting on,” Collins said.

Borman said it is an accepting environment and community.

Collins said the first hour will be more intense and the second hour will be more relaxed. Throughout the event there will be a raffle where attendees will get a chance to win one of the following: a Ninja Bullet, yoga mats, T-shirts and shaker bottles.

According to the American Osteopathic Association, Natalie Nevins, a physician and certified Kundalini Yoga instructor, said, “stress can reveal itself in many ways, including back or neck pain, sleeping problems, headaches, drug abuse, and an inability to concentrate. Yoga can be very effective in developing coping skills and reaching a more positive outlook on life.”

If yoga and prizes haven’t won you over yet, the event will be followed with refreshments.

“Come learn how to be present and enjoy life,” Borman said.

You can sign up on the BYU-I student activities page just like any other fitness class.