Experience Rexburg at Experience Rexburg

On Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Porter Park, the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host Experience Rexburg, an opportunity for the students and community to come together and see what they have to offer.

“The whole point of Experience Rexburg is not only to welcome back the students … but our main goal is for them to get more acquainted with the city of Rexburg and the different businesses we have here,” said Sa’Bryn Atkins, the assistant to the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, in an interview with BYU-Idaho’s radio station.

Experience Rexburg will have booths from several local businesses, including hair salons, doctors, dentists, banks and more.

However, there will be restrictions put in place to help maintain social distancing and restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Unlike past years, there will be no potato bar or live concert. All vendors are required to wear masks, and they ask that any guests coming also wear masks.

As a former student, Atkins empathizes with those striving to find work and said, “This is a great opportunity for students to come find a job.”