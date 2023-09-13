The 21st annual Experience Rexburg event will take place at Porter Park this Saturday, allowing students and locals to connect.

Experience Rexburg is an event held by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce that showcases local businesses to members of the community. Last year’s event had over 4,500 community members in attendance — about 80% were students from BYU-Idaho.

In previous years, booths at the event included local food trucks, small businesses, community resources such as the Family Crisis Center and more. Food, crafts and other items will be available for purchase. There will be various raffles and games, and live talent will perform at the Beehive Pavilion. Experience Rexburg will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Porter Park.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce is pairing with AvantGuard to kick off the event with a 5K starting at 9 a.m. at Porter Park. The “AG Run for a Reason 5K” is a fundraiser for a local family and their son Jack, who has a rare diagnosis of Mitochondrial Complex 2 Deficiency. Money made through the 5K will be donated to Jack and his family.

Tickets for the 5K and other donations can be on the fundraiser website