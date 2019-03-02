Experience the beauties of the Bible in real life

Sharing is caring!











Plants have been a common motif in the scriptures. The scriptures have used plants for symbolism, but most students at BYU-Idaho haven’t seen a fig tree or olive tree in real life. In the coming years, students will have the chance to visit the scripture plant greenhouse and look at plants from the scriptures.

Daniel Dewey, a professor of applied plant science who helps in the greenhouses, said they will be using the new greenhouse they recently inherited to feature plants from the Bible.

“Anything that you read about in the scriptures, you’ll be able to come here and find it,” Dewey said.

Along with the new scripture plant greenhouse, students are gaining real life experience working in the greenhouses.

According to the BYU-I website, “Aside from classroom and laboratory instruction, students gain applied experience in the Thomas E. Ricks Gardens and Greenhouses, Hill View Farm, Plant Shop, Ag Mechanics Shop and Flower Center. Students provide produce and ornamentation for the BYU-Idaho campus, events community and local farmers markets.”

Students in the applied plant science major are cultivating plants that will be sold to the public next semester.

“We also grow some of the flowers that they use in the Bloom Room for the floral design stuff,” Dewey said. “We’ll cut the flowers off as they mature and send them down to the Bloom Room and they will put them in arrangements.”

The completion of the scripture plant greenhouse is still unknown but will become reality in the coming semesters.