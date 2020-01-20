Experiencing Broadway at BYU-Idaho

Broadway Revue returns this semester with auditions on Jan. 22 from 7-10 p.m. at the Hyrum Manwaring Center 387.

Broadway Revue is a show group involving students across campus, focused on entertaining by performing to a series of Broadway and off-Broadway musicals.

“The purpose of Broadway Revue is to give students across campus the opportunity to participate in a low-commitment, but highly rewarding theatre-related activity,” said Logan Lindholm, a junior majoring in theatre studies and the Broadway Revue manager.

Lindholm became involved in Broadway Revue during Winter Semester 2018 after searching for information about the event in hopes that he would have the opportunity to audition. It has now been five semesters since he began working with Broadway Revue.

“My experience has been incredible,” Lindholm said. “Because of my work with Broadway Revue, I have been able to get to know and get involved with people and programs campus-wide. I’ve also gotten to know so many people from a wide range of majors, which is my favorite part of the process.”

Joe Robinson, a freshman studying theatre education, heard about Broadway Revue through some friends while working at Playmill theater. Robinson has already experienced watching four Broadway shows and has contemplated auditioning for Broadway Revue.

“I’ve worked with a handful of people with Broadway credit in my past experiences and they’re wonderful people,” Robinson said.

To those who are interested in auditioning, Lindholm has some words of advice:

“My advice to anyone auditioning is this: If you’re not sure about auditioning, do it anyway. I’ve never met a person who regrets auditioning for something even if they don’t get cast, but I have met people who regret not auditioning. So, find a song, figure out what the character wants and how they feel and dive in. I’d love to see you there.”