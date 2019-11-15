Experiencing New York City cultures

Sarah Egbert, a junior studying public health, experienced many cultures in 18 months. From 2016 to 2018, Egbert served a mission in New York City.

Living in the city, Egbert saw a large number of people from all over the world including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago.

“In the city, we met many first-generation Americans. Their parents worked so hard to give them everything,” Egbert said. “They wanted better opportunities, and I just wanted to do anything to help them.”

Everywhere Egbert went, there was a different culture or a person from a distinct place.

Through associating with different cultures, she learned that one of the most important things, universally, is food. While visiting with a lady, Egbert ate an interesting mix of soup.

The soup contained cilantro boiled in water, with a fish chopped into five pieces and a bouillon cube to add some more flavor. On top was a moldy banana, cut and tossed into the soup.

“These types of experiences, especially with the soup, helped me see the love people had for us,” Egbert said. “They would sacrifice so much for us and share with us the little amount of food they had.”

These occurrences changed Egbert’s perspective of life.

“Now, I can see the grand scheme of things. If I get a bad grade, it won’t matter in the long run,” Egbert said. “I try my best, do my best, and I let go of things I can’t control and turn it over to God.”

Living in New York City inspired Egbert to work for humanitarian nonprofits, travel around the world and teach people about good health practices.

“I’ve always wanted to do something related to health, so I figured this is a good mix with both,” Egbert said. “New York City means the world to me, as it changed my world.”