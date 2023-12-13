Nestled in the heart of Pocatello, the Museum of Clean offers an undefiled experience dedicated to the history and importance of cleanliness.

Spanning 74,000 square feet, this museum is far more than a collection of cleaning artifacts. It’s a tribute to cleanliness and the life’s work of its founder, Don Aslett.

Aslett, initially an aspiring English teacher, ventured into cleaning to support his college education. What started as a part-time job eventually blossomed into a nationwide janitorial company, Varsity Contractors, which later became Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) in 2017.

Jena, the current director of the Museum of Clean, recounts the founder’s journey from an inexperienced cleaner to a successful entrepreneur.

“Don (Aslett) has always had the ‘can do’ attitude,” Jena said.

Aslett has authored 40 books dedicated to cleaning and conducted thousands of seminars on the topic. He established the museum to spread the message of cleanliness to a wider audience.

“The purpose of the museum is to inspire people … to adopt clean in all ways and share it with and help change the world for a ‘cleaner’ tomorrow and future,” Jena said.

Jena’s journey to the directorship began in 2022 as front desk help. In July of the same year, she was promoted to director. The main challenges of her job include maintaining the museum’s vast array of items, keeping the area clean and ensuring visitors respect the displays.

Jena notes the irony of the high expectation that the museum remain impeccably clean, given its title. However, looking ahead, Jena hints at plans under discussion by the museum’s board, including new activities and temporary exhibits.

“To adopt the idea of clean in their lives and the world we live in,” Jena said.

Visitors to the museum are greeted by an array of exhibits that cover various aspects of cleanliness, from air and water to language. The museum’s collection includes hundreds of antique cleaners, tools, artifacts and art pieces, including a collection of 250 pre-electric vacuums acquired in 2006.

Interactive displays at the museum and hands-on activities make it a dynamic destination for visitors of all ages.

Sculptures made from old vacuum and cleaning parts, including dinosaurs, robots and insects, showcase the creative side of cleanliness.

The museum also features a towering 20-foot-tall janitor sculpture named Big Don.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located in .Pocatello

For more information, visit the museum’s website or contact them at 208-236-6906. Alternatively, access their online brochure to learn more about the attraction.