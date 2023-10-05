The Mac Lab serves as a hub for student creativity. In a recent interview with Mac Lab assistant and graphic designer Lorale Price, she shared what the Mac Lab has in store for the fall semester.

“We want people to be able to just create here. This is a maker space,” Price said.

Price has been working at the lab for six semesters. She emphasized the range of services the lab offers, from free Adobe program access for students to equipment rentals.

Students can look forward to a plethora of workshops spanning a range of topics:

Nature Photography

A beginner photography workshop will occur on Oct. 7. The workshop includes an immersive session on capturing the beauty of nature, complete with post-process and editing lessons.

After Effects Workshop

On Wednesday, the Mac Lab will host a Halloween-themed After Effects Workshop and teach students to animate spine-chilling effects.

Frog Night

Students can leap into 3D printing on Oct. 14 with two separate sessions. BYU-Idaho can celebrate National Frog Day by diving into 3D printing; the night will be complete with raffles and informational insights.

Pattern Design Workshop

On Oct. 25, students can dive deep into the world of patterns using Adobe Illustrator.

Button Design Workshop

On Nov. 1, the Mac Lab will offer a button design workshop.

“You can learn how to make buttons to go on your backpacks and stuff,” Price said.

Photoshop Workshop

Explore the nuances of Adobe Photoshop on Nov 8.

WordPress Workshop

Empower yourself with the tools and knowledge to kickstart your blogging journey at the Mac Lab on Nov. 15.

Copyright Workshop

On Nov. 16, dive deep into the world of copyright and understand your rights and protections as a creative individual.

3D Model Post-Processing

Learn the intricacies of post-processing in 3D modeling on Nov. 29.

Intro to 3D Modeling

Begin your 3D modeling journey by designing a character and preparing it for 3D printing on Dec. 6.

Price warmly invited students to make full use of the lab’s resources

“It’s a free resource for all students. You can just come in here and study. It’s nice and quiet, and you can get tutoring” Price said.

The lab’s workshops, free resources and tutoring services offer a free resource for BYU-Idaho students eager to expand their horizons.

For more information on workshops, registration or general inquiries, students are encouraged to visit the Mac Lab’s website or drop in during operating hours.