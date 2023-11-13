On Wednesday, Skylar Brown, a student studying international studies with an emphasis on global information systems (GIS), will be conducting BYU-Idaho’s celebration of GIS Day.

According to Brown, GIS helps collect the information you see on a map, like elevation, landmarks or weather, and then organizes it based on geographic location.

GIS is a tool that is used daily in a wide variety of fields. The event, which takes place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Romney 145, will feature professionals who will help students understand how GIS applies to their specific majors.

For those who can’t attend in person, the event will be streamed on Zoom using the ID on the flyer below. Along with the presentations, there will also be refreshments for those who attend in person.

Brown applies GIS to his love of drones, which is what initially sparked his interest in GIS. This has led him to study GIS and its application in developing countries.

“In this case, it’s been drones and geographic information systems and being able to see how they can benefit the world,” Brown said. “And for me, it means a lot to be able to help somebody first and foremost know about it; if there’s no knowledge, they can’t do anything with it. And so I like to be able to show them what it is and then explain how they can use the tool.”

Brown encouraged everyone to come and learn more about GIS and its wide range of uses.

“It’s something that everybody can learn something from, whether your major is specifically dealing with these spatial ideas, or if you don’t think it has anything to do with (your major),” Brown said.