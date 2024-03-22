The Outdoor Resource Center (ORC) allows students to make rentals for all winter sports needs.

For over two decades, Scott Hurst, head of the ORC at BYU-Idaho has worked to aid students wanting to go outdoors.

“We only close for three holidays out of the year, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.” Hurst said.

With 22 years of working for the ORC, Hurst underlines the center’s commitment to serving winter sports fans.

Operating six days a week, the ORC’s schedule ensures accessibility for all eager adventurers. The center’s hours are as follows:

– Monday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Sunday: Closed

For those gearing up for a day on the slopes, the ORC offers a range of rental gear at competitive prices. From sport skis to performance skis and snowboards to backcountry equipment, the Center ensures adventurers have access to top-quality gear to enhance their experience. Prices for rentals vary, with options such as:

– Sports Ski (includes poles and boots): $15.00 for one day, $10.00 for additional days

– Performance Ski (includes poles and boots): $20.00 for one day, $15.00 for additional days

–Snowboard: $20.00 for one day, $15.00 for additional days

The Center provides various rental options including snowboard boots, helmets, gloves, coats, ski pants and more, catering to the diverse needs of winter sports enthusiasts.

The ORC offers package deals, such as the Cross Country Ski Package, ensuring visitors have everything they need.

The center extends its services beyond traditional skiing and snowboarding, offering backcountry tool, junior and Nordic (cross-country) ski rentals.

As visitors prepare for their adventure, they can conveniently access rental information and make reservations through the ORC’s website.

Whether it’s a full-day excursion, a half-day adventure or a night skiing escapade, Kelly Canyon offers prices ranging from $65 for a night, $65 for a half-day or $79 for a full day.

As winter enthusiasts, beginners or seasoned skiers gear up to hit the slopes, BYU-I’s ORC stands ready to equip and guide them through a winter sports experience in the scenic wonderland of Kelly Canyon.