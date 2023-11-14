BYU-Idaho dance students performed numbers spanning five days of two-hour performances during the Extravadance performance on Nov 7-11.

Each semester, the Department of Dance hosts a show to highlight the dances that students have learned throughout the semester. These dances are performed by dance majors, dance minors and students on the university’s dance team.

According to the advertisements for Extravadance, the performance’s theme was connection, or the “act of connecting between and within individuals including the development, discovery, or search for deep, lasting bonds.”

The dancers connect with one another but also with the audience through the dance performance.

“Performing is really special because a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to train in dance,” said Talia Earl, a senior studying dance. “… So even though they may not be able to move that way they can feel it in their own body and spirit. They get to experience the liberation that you feel while you’re training and dancing.”

