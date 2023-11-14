BYU-Idaho dance students performed numbers spanning five days of two-hour performances during the Extravadance performance on Nov 7-11.
Each semester, the Department of Dance hosts a show to highlight the dances that students have learned throughout the semester. These dances are performed by dance majors, dance minors and students on the university’s dance team.
According to the advertisements for Extravadance, the performance’s theme was connection, or the “act of connecting between and within individuals including the development, discovery, or search for deep, lasting bonds.”
The dancers connect with one another but also with the audience through the dance performance.
“Performing is really special because a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to train in dance,” said Talia Earl, a senior studying dance. “… So even though they may not be able to move that way they can feel it in their own body and spirit. They get to experience the liberation that you feel while you’re training and dancing.”
For more information about the Department of Dance and its shows, you can follow its Instagram.
Extravadance highlights the routines students work on throughout the semester. Photo credit: Chester Chan
The theme of this semester's performance was connexion. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Each performance was preceded by a prayer and a spiritual thought backstage, according to one of the dancers. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Extravadance featured routines from over 10 genres of dance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
"They get to experience the liberation that you feel while you’re training and dancing,” said Earl. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Connexion, the theme of this semester's performance is defined as "The act of connecting between and within individuals including the development, discovery, or search for deep, lasting bonds." Photo credit: Chester Chan
Each performance was preceded by a prayer and a spiritual thought backstage, according to one of the dancers. Photo credit: Chester Chan
While most performances were group numbers, a few couple-based numbers were performed as well. Photo credit: Chester Chan
"I love being surrounded by people who love the arts and love God," said Earl. Photo credit: Chester Chan
The seats for this cumulative performance filled the theater to capacity multiple nights in a row. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Some of the genres included in the show were contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and ballet. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Dancers perform a contemporary number for Extravadance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Post Views: 147