The Faculty Art Show opening took place at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery.

The Faculty Art Show featured the work of 60 artists; their work ranged anywhere from pottery, to thread and paint. The show opened its doors to students, faculty and the community. Anyone interested in faculty work at BYU-Idaho was welcomed into the art gallery.

Some students like Kirra Bullinger attended the show simply to enjoy the art.

“There was a watercolor painting that I really liked. I liked the spark in it and how pretty it was,” Bullinger said.

Many people attended the event.

“My daughter is going to be an art major here. We thought it would be fun to come and look at her teachers’ art,” said Joshua Allen, an English department faculty member.

Other guests, like Andrew Leland, a computer science major, attended the event to look at the art and see why BYU-I selected its faculty.

“It’s a great way for these teachers to show what they’re made of and why we should listen to them,” Leland said.

Visitors appreciated the Faculty Art Showcase. It solidified the skills of the BYU-I faculty.

This particular art exhibit will be available to visit until April 10.