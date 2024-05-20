On May 9, BYU-Idaho students and faculty gathered in the Manwaring Center to present and discuss the impact of artificial intelligence through a steampunk western-themed AI expo.

The BYU-I Faculty Technology Center collaborated to host workshops, facilitate a live debate, present poster booths and provide lunch for participants.

“It had a much better turnout than I thought it would,” said Campus Curriculum Developer Robert McKenzie.

McKenzie shared that at times, some workshops were so full, it was almost only standing room available. The lunch line trailed halfway down the hall, while people filled the tables and chatted with the poster session presenters in the special events room.

Poster topics included the changes and effects of AI in libraries, voice-acting, student productivity and performance, bots, copyright infringement, writing, tutoring, testing, policies and employment.

“I think it will continue to be a very complicated topic, very ethically dubious,” said Carley Ray, an English major who presented in the poster session. “I do think that we are taking steps in the right direction to make better decisions and understand AI as a tool better than we do now.”

McKenzie and Samuel Smith, another campus curriculum developer, organized the expo with Learning Innovation and Technology Director David Ashby.

Smith and McKenzie help faculty make Canvas courses more visually appealing, improve presentation, create better assessments and exams and use student evaluations to adjust teaching styles.

Smith mentioned that teachers approached him wanting to learn how to navigate AI in their classes.

According to Smith, some faculty are concerned that AI is negatively interfering with the learning process, while others are keen to embrace it but are unsure how to use it effectively.

“Just like you can use a hammer to build a house or bash somebody’s brains in, you can use AI to cheat, or you can use AI to enhance what you already know,” Smith said.